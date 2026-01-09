Gold Prices climb to Rs469,562 per tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed sharp increase on Friday, tracking gains in international bullion market. In the local market, the price of gold rose by Rs3,400 per tola to settle at Rs469,562.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs2,915 to Rs402,573, according to the latest figures released by Sarafa Association.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Category Change Latest Price Gold (per tola) +Rs3,400 Rs469,562 Gold (10 grams) +Rs2,915 Rs402,573

The increase followed slight decline a day earlier. On Thursday, gold prices had fallen by Rs600 per tola, closing at Rs466,162.

On the global front, gold prices recorded a strong upward movement, gaining $34 to reach $4,472 per ounce, which includes a premium of $20.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also moved higher, increasing by Rs70 to stand at Rs8,195 per tola.