Per Tola Gold price dips to Rs466,162 amid global dip; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices are coming down, following a dip in the international market. A tola of gold dropped by Rs600, settling at Rs466,162, while 10 grams fell by Rs515 to Rs399,658, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type Old Price New Price Change 1 Tola 466,762 466,162 -600 10 Grams 400,173* 399,658 -515

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 07-Jan-26 Rs466,762 06-Jan-26 Rs467,962 05-Jan-26 Rs464,762 03-Jan-26 Rs455,562 02-Jan-26 Rs460,262 01-Jan-26 Rs454,562

The slide continues a worrying trend, with Wednesday seeing a Rs1,200 drop per tola. On the global stage, gold fell $6 to $4,438 per ounce, even after adding a $20 premium.

Silver didn’t escape the sell-off either, losing Rs236 and hitting Rs8,125 per tola. Market watchers warn this could signal more volatility ahead, leaving investors on edge.