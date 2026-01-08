Latest

Gold & Silver

Per Tola Gold price dips to Rs466,162 amid global dip; Check New Rates

By Staff Reporter
1:19 pm | Jan 8, 2026
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices are coming down, following a dip in the international market. A tola of gold dropped by Rs600, settling at Rs466,162, while 10 grams fell by Rs515 to Rs399,658, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type Old Price  New Price  Change 
1 Tola 466,762 466,162 -600
10 Grams 400,173* 399,658 -515

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
07-Jan-26 Rs466,762
06-Jan-26 Rs467,962
05-Jan-26 Rs464,762
03-Jan-26 Rs455,562
02-Jan-26 Rs460,262
01-Jan-26 Rs454,562

The slide continues a worrying trend, with Wednesday seeing a Rs1,200 drop per tola. On the global stage, gold fell $6 to $4,438 per ounce, even after adding a $20 premium.

Silver didn’t escape the sell-off either, losing Rs236 and hitting Rs8,125 per tola. Market watchers warn this could signal more volatility ahead, leaving investors on edge.

Gold drops by Rs1,200 Per Tola in Pakistan; Silver holds steady

Staff Reporter

Related News

Search now