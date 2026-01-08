Per Tola Gold price dips to Rs466,162 amid global dip; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices are coming down, following a dip in the international market. A tola of gold dropped by Rs600, settling at Rs466,162, while 10 grams fell by Rs515 to Rs399,658, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
Gold Rates Today
|Gold Type
|Old Price
|New Price
|Change
|1 Tola
|466,762
|466,162
|-600
|10 Grams
|400,173*
|399,658
|-515
Gold Price in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|07-Jan-26
|Rs466,762
|06-Jan-26
|Rs467,962
|05-Jan-26
|Rs464,762
|03-Jan-26
|Rs455,562
|02-Jan-26
|Rs460,262
|01-Jan-26
|Rs454,562
The slide continues a worrying trend, with Wednesday seeing a Rs1,200 drop per tola. On the global stage, gold fell $6 to $4,438 per ounce, even after adding a $20 premium.
Silver didn’t escape the sell-off either, losing Rs236 and hitting Rs8,125 per tola. Market watchers warn this could signal more volatility ahead, leaving investors on edge.
