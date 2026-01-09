Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed sharp turn, slipping after short-lived rally as international markets moved lower.

In the local bullion market, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs600 to Rs466,162, dampening earlier optimism among traders and investors. The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which dropped by Rs to Rs399,658, according to figures released by Sarafa Association.

Gold Category Price Gold per Tola 466,162 Gold (10 Grams) 399,658 Intraday High (per Tola) 467,762

Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 431,108.33 411,512.50 352,725 Per 1 Gram 36,960.92 35,280.88 30,240.75 Per 10 Gram 369,609.17 352,808.75 302,407.50 Per Ounce 1,047,593.25 999,975.38 857,121.75

The downturn followed weakness in the global market, where gold prices fell by $6 to $4,438 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded downward trend, dropping to Rs8,125 per tola.