Sri Lanka set 161-run target for Pakistan to win third T20I

In the third and final match of the T20 series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 160 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 12 overs. Dasun Shanaka was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 34 runs, while Kusal Mendis contributed 30, Dhananjaya de Silva 22, Charith Asalanka 21, and Kamil Mishara 20 runs.

Due to rain in Dambulla, the toss, originally scheduled for 6:00 pm Pakistan time, was delayed to 8:30 pm, and the match was reduced to 12 overs per side.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Salman Agha said that since the match had been shortened, the team decided to bowl first.

Both teams made two changes to their line-ups. For Pakistan, Khawaja Nafay is making his debut, while Naseem Shah was also included in the squad.

It is worth noting that Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the first T20, while the second match was washed out due to rain, giving the Green Shirts a 1–0 lead in the three-match series.