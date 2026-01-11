Pakistan Navy flotilla visits Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat

KARACHI – A Pakistan Navy flotilla visited Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat.

The flotilla comprised PNS Rah Naward, PNS Madadgar, and PMSS Kashmir. Omani authorities warmly welcomed the visiting ships at the port. The Mission Commander and commanding officers also met the Omani naval leadership.

During the visit, the Mission Commander held meetings with officials of the Royal Navy of Oman, including the Director General Operations and Plans.

The Mission Commander also met the Commander of the Maritime Security Centre, the Commander of the naval base Syed bin Sultan, and the Commandant of the Sultan Qaboos Naval Academy. The Pakistani naval ships participated in a joint exercise with the Royal Navy of Oman ship “Khassab”.

The exercise was part of ongoing cooperation and exchange of professional experience between the two navies. Such port visits and joint naval exercises are a routine feature of maritime collaboration between friendly countries.