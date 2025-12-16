Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound Rate to PKR – 16 Dec 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:28 am | Dec 16, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market shows no changes in several major international currencies, with US dollar, Euro, and UK pound maintaining firm positions against the Pakistani rupee.

US dollar traded at Rs280.9  in the buying window and Rs283.35 in selling. The euro remained strong, recorded at Rs329 for buying and Rs332 for selling. UK pound sterling continued to hold one of the highest values, trading at Rs375.25 buying and Rs378.5 selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham stood at Rs76.5 in buying and Rs77.25 in selling, while Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs74.85 and Rs75.45, respectively.

Canadian dollar traded at Rs 202 buying and Rs204.5 selling, while the Australian dollar stood at Rs185.5 and Rs189.5. The Kuwaiti dinar, one of the highest-valued currencies globally, remained strong at Rs911.4 in buying and Rs921.4 in selling.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.9 283.35
Euro EUR 329 332
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.25 378.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.85 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 185.5 189.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.5 753.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.5
China Yuan CNY 39.39 39.79
Danish Krone DKK 43.81 44.21
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.02 3.12
Japanese Yen JPY 1.79 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.4 921.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.75 68.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.43 163 43
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.6 27.9
Omani Riyal OMR 728.25 738.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.25 220.25
Swedish Krona SEK 30.11 30.41
Swiss Franc CHF 351.34 354.09
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
