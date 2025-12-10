Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Open Market Rates – 10 Dec 2025

By News Desk
8:23 am | Dec 10, 2025

KARACHI – Key foreign currencies witnessed mixed movement in Pakistan’s exchange market, with US dollar trading at Rs281.40 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling, according to the latest rates from the open market.

Euro was recorded at Rs327.00 for buying and Rs330.35 for selling, while UKn pound stood stronger at Rs374.55 and Rs378.05 respectively.

UAE dirham was priced at Rs76.45 for buying and Rs77.10 for selling. The Saudi riyal also remained firm, being traded at Rs74.80 and Rs75.40 respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.40 283.25
Euro EUR 327.00 330.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374.55 378.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.45 77.10
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.80 75.40
Australian Dollar AUD 185.00 189.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.30 753.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.00 205.50
China Yuan CNY 39.35 39.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.07 3.16
Japanese Yen JPY 1.80 1.90
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.00 921.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.35 67.95
New Zealand Dollar NZD 159.00 161.00
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.45 27.75
Omani Riyal OMR 728.00 738.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.50 220.50
Swedish Krona SEK 29.45 29.75
Swiss Franc CHF 346.70 349.45
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
 
