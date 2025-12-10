Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Open Market Rates – 10 Dec 2025

KARACHI – Key foreign currencies witnessed mixed movement in Pakistan’s exchange market, with US dollar trading at Rs281.40 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling, according to the latest rates from the open market.

Euro was recorded at Rs327.00 for buying and Rs330.35 for selling, while UKn pound stood stronger at Rs374.55 and Rs378.05 respectively.

UAE dirham was priced at Rs76.45 for buying and Rs77.10 for selling. The Saudi riyal also remained firm, being traded at Rs74.80 and Rs75.40 respectively.