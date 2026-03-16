Motorcycle, rickshaw owners to get subsidy from Rs23bn govt savings

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to provide subsidies for motorcycles and rickshaws using Rs23 billion saved through the austerity policy.

According to reports, the Secretary Petroleum informed the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum during a briefing about the decision.

The secretary said the government had decided to allocate the Rs23bn saved under the austerity policy for subsidies that will be given to motorcycle and rickshaw owners. The subsidy will be provided to eligible beneficiaries based on the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) database, while OGRA and the Petroleum Division have started working on the subsidy plan.

He added that whatever savings are made under the austerity policy will be used to provide subsidies, similar to the subsidies given during the coronavirus period.

Committee members asked where the Rs23bn would come from and what measures had been taken to generate these savings, saying the benefit should go to the public instead of companies. Officials responded that various cost-saving measures had been taken on the prime minister’s directives.

During the briefing on petroleum reserves, the secretary said the country currently has crude oil for 11 days, diesel for 21 days, petrol for 27 days, LPG for 9 days, and JP-1 fuel for 14 days.