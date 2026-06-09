Gold prices increase by Rs2,830 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices have seen a significant increase in both local and international markets.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in the country rose by Rs 2,830 to reach Rs 455,063, while the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 2,547 to Rs 389,534.

Similarly, silver prices also recorded a notable increase, with per tola silver rising by Rs 141 to reach Rs 7,314.

In the international market, gold prices also went up, increasing by $28.29 per ounce to reach $4,326.27.