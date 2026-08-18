Imran Khan to Undergo Full Medical Check-Up at Shifa International on Supreme Court’s Orders

Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to shift former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital for a comprehensive medical examination, amid concerns over his health and reports of severe anxiety.

The order was issued during Tuesday’s hearing on a petition concerning Khan’s medical condition. The court directed that Khan be transferred to the hospital under strict security and made it clear that the matter must not be turned into a political issue.

Apex Court ordered the formation of a medical board to conduct a detailed assessment of Khan’s health and directed authorities to submit his complete medical record to the court.

The court told PTI to ensure that no rallies, processions or protests are held outside the hospital during Khan’s treatment. Justice Shahid Waheed expressed concern that Khan’s medical reports could potentially be used for political purposes.

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja assured the court that the party would not use the medical reports for political purposes. The court has also sought details of all cases registered against Khan and ordered the superintendent of Adiala Jail to appear at the next hearing.

Imran Khan Medical report

The development comes after a medical report submitted by Adiala Jail authorities revealed that Khan had been experiencing “severe” symptoms of anxiety.

According to the report, Khan’s blood pressure was recorded at 140/80 mmHg, while his pulse was 54 beats per minute.

His chest examination and ECG were reported to be normal, while the structure of his heart chambers and valves was also described as normal.

However, the report recorded his anxiety level at 3+. Some experts cited in the report suggested that the symptoms could also be associated with anger.

Khan reportedly complained of a heavy feeling in his head and a sensation of his heart beating, but did not report chest pain, chest heaviness or shortness of breath.

The medical board also noted the presence of anxiety during its assessment.

The court also heard arguments over access to Khan by his sister, Uzma Khan. Her lawyer, Uzair Bhandari, argued that Uzma Khan is a doctor and should therefore be permitted to meet her brother. He claimed that Khan had been kept in solitary confinement for an extended period and that his sisters had not been allowed to meet him.

The lawyer urged the court to order a comprehensive medical examination at Shifa International, pointing out that Khan had previously been taken to PIMS Hospital for treatment.

The court also questioned who would pay the costs associated with treatment at the private hospital. It was informed that Khan’s sister would bear the expenses herself.

The Supreme Court’s order places Khan’s medical condition under direct judicial scrutiny while simultaneously attempting to keep the issue separate from PTI’s political activities.

The court directed that Khan’s complete medical history and current medical reports be placed before it and emphasized that his health should not become a vehicle for political activity.

Khan has remained incarcerated at Adiala Jail for an extended period, while his medical treatment, access to family members and requests for independent medical examinations have repeatedly become part of the broader legal and political dispute surrounding his cases.

PTI has repeatedly demanded better medical examinations for its founder and access for his family, particularly his sisters who are doctors. Authorities, however, have maintained that medical facilities are available to Khan inside the jail.

The latest Supreme Court order now puts Khan’s health at the center of a formal medical assessment, with the court seeking a complete record of his condition and ordering his transfer to Shifa International under tight security.

More updates to follow…