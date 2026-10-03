Hania Aamir turns heads with New “Love Yourself First” Arabic Tattoo

Hania Aamir once again gets under the spotlight, this time with a tattoo that speaks louder than words. Inked in Arabic on her arm, the message has caught fans’ attention, adding a strikingly personal touch to the actress’s bubbly persona.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress, who amassed millions of fans online, sparked curiosity among fans after her recent pictures prominently revealed an Arabic inscription tattooed on her left arm, just above the wrist. The words etched into her skin read (Hubb nafsaka awwalan), meaning “Love yourself first.”

The simple yet powerful phrase has immediately drawn attention because of the message it conveys: before putting others first, a person should also recognise their own worth, feelings and needs.

Hania has never shied away from expressing herself through fashion and personal style, and her tattoos have become another distinctive part of her public image.

The actress frequently shares photographs on her official Instagram account, giving fans glimpses of her personal style, accessories and tattoos. Her latest Arabic tattoo has now become one of the most talked-about details in her recent pictures.

The tattoo carries a message of self-worth and self-prioritisation, encouraging people to value themselves while navigating relationships and emotional connections with others.

Hania Aamir’s popularity has extended far beyond her acting career. Her performance as Hala in Mere Humsafar significantly boosted her popularity, while Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum further cemented her place among the most recognisable Pakistani television stars.

Interestingly, the Arabic inscription is not Hania’s only notable tattoo. Couple of years back, the actress got a tattoo of Bubbles, the beloved fictional character from The Powerpuff Girls, on the inner part of her arm.