Pakistani Forces thwart Infiltration Attempt along Pak-Afghan Border in Ghulam Khan Sector

QUETTA – Pakistani security forces thwarted attempted infiltration by a group of 15 armed militants along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing all those involved, according to security sources.

The incident occurred in the Ghulam Khan sector, where the armed group allegedly attempted to cross into Pakistani territory from Afghanistan. Security personnel detected the movement and engaged the group before the militants could advance farther inside Pakistan, sources said.

According to the sources, those attempting to cross the border included alleged operatives associated with Commander Mazdigri Marwat, as well as members of the Wazir group. The reported clash comes amid heightened security concerns and growing tensions along Pakistan’s western frontier.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly raised concerns over militant groups allegedly operating from Afghan territory and carrying out attacks inside Pakistan. Islamabad has called on Afghan authorities to take concrete measures against such organizations and ensure that Afghan soil is not used for attacks against Pakistan.

After recent clashes, security forces maintained heightened surveillance across border areas. Authorities are continuing monitoring operations to detect any further attempts at illegal crossings or militant infiltration.

The reported infiltration comes as Pakistan has issued increasingly firm warnings over what it describes as terrorist threats originating from Afghan territory. Pak Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said Pakistan reserves the right to defend its territory and citizens against threats coming from across the western border.

He said Islamabad would determine when, where and how it responds to threats against Pakistan. He accused the Afghan Taliban authorities of allowing militant organizations to operate from Afghan soil and questioned their efforts to prevent attacks targeting Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Chaudhry also alleged coordination among several militant organizations, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al-Qaeda, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). He cited an alleged meeting in Kandahar on August 26 as an example of cooperation among militant elements.