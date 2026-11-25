MUZAFFARGARH – A man allegedly killed his two daughters following a domestic dispute with his wife over having only daughters and his desire to contract a second marriage in Sitpur Tehsil of Muzaffargarh.

According to police, a case has been registered on the complaint of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sitpur Police Station. The FIR stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly killed his two daughters because he was unhappy about having only daughters and wanted to contract a second marriage.

In her statement to police, the injured woman said her husband struck her on the head with an object, causing her to lose consciousness. She further alleged that her husband wanted to marry again because they had five daughters.

Police said the suspect allegedly killed two of his daughters on the previous day before injuring his wife and himself.

Following the incident, police registered a case and launched further investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings.