KARACHI – Gold maintained bullish trend as prices rebounded, with markets witnessing gains of Rs1,300 per tola in previous session, and the new per-tola rate hovering around Rs385,436.

On Wednesday, the price of 24-karat gold stayed at Rs385,436, and the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,115 to reach Rs330,449.

The price movement is particularly important for consumers planning weddings, purchasing jewellery or considering gold as a long-term investment.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Latest Price 24-Karat Gold (1 Tola) Rs385,436 24-Karat Gold (10 Grams) Rs330,449 Daily Increase (Per Tola) Rs1,300 Daily Increase (10 Grams) Rs1,115

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold Type Reported Rate Gold Piece – Higher Quote Rs385,500 Gold Piece – Lower Quote Rs384,000 Pathoor Gold – Higher Quote Rs385,500 Pathoor Gold – Lower Quote Rs383,500 22-Karat Gold Rs353,316 21-Karat Gold Rs337,257

Gold Price in Karachi

In Karachi, the reported local selling rate stood at Rs385,400, higher than the association’s benchmark price of Rs376,336 per tola.

Latest Lahore Silver Rates

Silver Category Reported Selling Quote 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs4,750 Silver 1KG Bar Rs4,800 10-Tola Silver Piece Rs4,850

The recent two-session decline has brought gold prices to substantially lower levels, but the direction of the next market movement remains uncertain. Further reductions in international bullion prices could put additional pressure on domestic rates, while a global recovery or changes in the rupee’s value could reverse the trend.