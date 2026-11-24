Yesterday’s Sindh Wahdat March was presented as proof that Karachi stands against new administrative units. I watched the claims, the footage and the political message. My conclusion is simple: this was not a vote on Karachi’s future. It was a rally by Sindhi nationalist groups carrying an anti-establishment message, then marketed as the voice of a city that was never asked to vote.

I want to ask: who exactly was that crowd representing? I saw people arrive from interior Sindh, including Thatta and Shikarpur; some, as I understand it, had barely visited Karachi before. They have every right to join a peaceful march. But I will not accept them being presented as proof that Karachi’s residents reject administrative units. Those visitors can speak for themselves. They cannot cast Karachi’s vote.

I have heard the claims about surveys and public support. Put the evidence in the open and let it be checked. But do not wave a rally around as if it settles the matter. I refuse to let political groups confuse their supporters with the entire population or treat disagreement over governance as an insult to Sindh. If JSQM, JSMM and the other organisers are genuinely certain Karachi rejects administrative units, I challenge them to support a fair referendum. Let eligible voters decide. Why fear the people’s verdict? A crowd assembled for one afternoon cannot speak for millions.

I am troubled by what was circulated online. I saw photographs presented as yesterday’s march, despite claims that some were around thirteen years old. I also saw videos that appeared manipulated or AI-generated. I will not declare every clip fake without verification, but I want the organisers to release original footage, dates and locations. If the crowd was as large as claimed, proving it should be easy. I will not accept recycled pictures or artificial videos as evidence of public opinion.

I looked at the areas where the march passed. In several locations, shops were open, and business appeared to continue. I did not see a city shut down behind this movement. A procession moving through Karachi is not Karachi supporting it. I refuse to let a few hours of marching become a claim that the city has rejected administrative units.

I want the PPP government to answer for what looks like a double standard. MQM and other parties have complained about restrictions when trying to hold rallies or public meetings in Karachi. Yet these nationalist groups marched with security and official arrangements. Were the same permissions and facilities available to everyone? The right to peaceful protest cannot depend on which message the government finds convenient.

I heard the anti-establishment message, and claims about anti-state slogans circulated afterwards. I am not asking authorities to suppress peaceful dissent. I am asking them to apply the law equally. If any slogan crossed a legal line, the government should explain its response. It cannot restrict one party and look away when another raises the same concerns.

This is why I question whether these nationalist groups have become a political B-team for the Sindh government. That is my political judgement, not proof of a formal arrangement. Their actions often seem to serve the existing power structure while giving the government a convenient show of provincial unity. If I am wrong, the PPP should answer questions about unequal treatment.

I am not attacking Sindhi people. I have no issue with anyone’s language, ethnicity or birthplace. Anyone who lives in Karachi, works here and contributes to the city is part of it. But people living in Thatta or Shikarpur cannot decide Karachi’s future for those who live and vote here. No ethnicity, party or nationalist organisation owns Karachi.

I want a referendum, not another contest of slogans, selective videos and competing claims. Let Karachi’s eligible voters decide whether they want new administrative units. I believe they will support them, whatever pressure is put on them. If opponents are confident, they should campaign and face the ballot. I will accept a genuine public verdict. What I will not accept is a political rally passed off as that verdict. Karachi is not anyone’s property, and I will not let others decide its future without asking the people who call it home.