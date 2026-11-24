TEHRAN – Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has encouraged young people to marry early and have more children to increase the country’s population, calling it vital for national strength and development.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the supreme leader made the remarks in a message to the fourth national ceremony on population growth.

He said comprehensive measures were needed to make early marriages easier, encourage childbirth, improve individual health and promote family values.

The supreme leader urged officials to make all sections of society, including young people, aware of the importance of population growth, and to improve basic facilities to meet the needs of families.

He added that an increase in Iran’s future population could create new possibilities for scientific, cultural, economic and social progress, and would also help in countering the threats and ambitions of enemies.

The appeal comes at a time when Iran’s birth rate has been steadily declining.

According to a report by Iran Wire, the birth rate in the Iranian year ending in March 2026 fell to just 1.34 children per woman, while a rate of about 2.1 is needed to maintain the population.

The report said around 890,000 marriages were registered in Iran in 2010, a figure that dropped to about 431,000 in 2026.