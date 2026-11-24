QUETTA – The Balochistan government has announced bounties worth millions of rupees for providing information on terrorists.

Assistant to the Home Minister for Media Affairs Babar Yousafzai said that bounties ranging from Rs50 million to Rs250 million have been set on the heads of the most-wanted terrorists.

He said a reward of Rs250 million has been announced for information about Rehman Gul, and the same amount for anyone providing information about Bashir Zeb.

According to Babar Yousafzai, rewards have also been fixed for information on other most-wanted terrorists. He appealed to the public to provide credible information about terrorists to the relevant institutions.