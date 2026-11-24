LAHORE – Pakistan’s tractor manufacturing giant Millat Tractors is tapping the electric vehicle industry, with the launch of five electric bikes and scooters as it prepares to tap into the country’s rapidly growing demand for affordable electric transport.

The company confirmed that the E-bikes would be coming with lithium-ion battery technology. Manufacturing is being carried out through Millat Industrial, a subsidiary operating under Millat Tractors, with production already underway ahead of the scheduled November 29 launch.

The company planned annual manufacturing capacity of 250,000 electric two-wheelers, indicating the scale of the company’s ambitions in Pakistan’s EV market.

The company has yet to reveal the prices, battery capacities, driving ranges, charging times and other specifications of the five upcoming models. Millat Tractors, a subsidiary of Millat Group, currently dominates Pakistan’s tractor industry with an estimated 65% share of the domestic market.

Its entry into electric mobility comes at a time when rising petrol prices, growing interest in fuel-efficient transportation and government initiatives promoting environmentally friendly vehicles are encouraging consumers to explore alternatives to conventional motorcycles.

Alongside its electric vehicle expansion, Millat Tractors also shared an update on its agricultural machinery business during the investor briefing. The company revealed that approximately 15,000 of the 19,500 tractors allocated under the Green Tractor Scheme for fiscal year 2026 have already been sold.

The higher-horsepower segment has recorded particularly strong demand, with around 95% of the 10,000 allocated tractors already sold. In comparison, the lower-horsepower segment has witnessed a slower response, with buyers collecting only around half of the allocated units.

Despite the uneven performance across different categories, the company expects Pakistan’s tractor industry to gradually recover and expand over the next two years.

Millat Tractors management expects annual tractor sales across Pakistan to increase from the current 28,000 to 30,000 units to approximately 35,000 units within the next two years. The company believes the market could eventually reach 50,000 units annually if farmers’ financial conditions improve and purchasing power strengthens.

Such growth would provide additional opportunities for domestic tractor manufacturers, particularly as agricultural mechanisation remains an important factor in improving productivity.

The company is working to expand its international footprint after disruptions to trade with Afghanistan affected one of its traditional export destinations. Millat Tractors exported approximately 1,384 tractors during fiscal year 2026, including 350 units shipped to Afghanistan before the border closure.

The company shifted its attention towards alternative international markets, particularly Mexico and several African countries. Management is targeting an increase in annual exports from the existing 1,000 units, excluding Afghanistan, to 2,000 units. The export expansion is expected to help the manufacturer diversify its international customer base and reduce its reliance on traditional markets.