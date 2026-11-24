ISLAMABAD – The federal government has released a National Corruption Risk Assessment Report, identifying power distribution companies (DISCOs), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as the three institutions with the highest vulnerability to corruption risks.

According to the assessment, none of the institutions examined fell into the very high or extremely high-risk categories. However, DISCOs were the only entities placed in the high-risk bracket.

The report identified 56 institutional typologies, along with 10 cross-cutting governance typologies and 18 regulatory typologies, to assess potential areas of corruption and governance weaknesses.

DISCOs topped the rankings with a score of 61.1, followed by the FBR, which secured 54.4 points. The CDA occupied third position with 49.5 points.

The Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) ranked fourth with 47.1 points, while the National Highway Authority (NHA) stood fifth with 43.4 points.

Pakistan Railways secured sixth position with 41.1 points, followed by the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) at seventh with 40.1 points.

Pakistan Post ranked eighth with 39.9 points, while Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) occupied ninth and tenth positions, respectively, with identical scores of 39.3 points.