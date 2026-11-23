ISLAMABAD – Pakistan could face nationwide petrol supply disruption as Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) threatened to shut down petrol pumps after giving the government 15 days to resolve its outstanding demands.

The association warned that fuel stations will suspend operations nationwide if the government fails to address dealers’ concerns within the deadline, raising the prospect of inconvenience for motorists and businesses.

The government’s proposed mechanism for fixing petroleum product prices on a daily basis also irksd dealers. PPDA Chairman Malik Khuda Bakhsh strongly opposed proposed arrangement, saying that dealers cannot accept daily price adjustments under the current system. The association also demanded massive increase in dealers’ profit margins, arguing that their existing earnings do not adequately reflect their role in the petroleum supply chain.

PPDA Vice Chairman Tariq Hasan called on the government to increase the dealers’ profit from Rs10 to Rs24 per litre. He also demanded that an 8% profit margin be fixed for petroleum dealers. Hasan accused the government of protecting the financial interests of oil refineries and oil marketing companies while overlooking the concerns of petrol pump operators. He urged authorities to reduce the profit margins of refineries and oil marketing companies and introduce a gradual increase in dealers’ earnings.

He claimed that around Rs6 billion is being collected daily through petroleum levies on fuel sales, and that petrol pump operators collect levy from consumers and transfer it to the government, arguing that dealers are among the most important stakeholders in the country’s fuel distribution system.

The association insists that the government must engage with petroleum dealers and resolve their concerns rather than continue with policies that, according to its representatives, disproportionately benefit other players in the industry. Adding to concerns, PPDA claimed that two major private oil marketing companies had stopped supplying petroleum products following successive reductions in fuel prices.

The alleged suspension of supplies has raised further questions about the stability of fuel distribution, particularly if the dispute between dealers and the government escalates.

With 15-day deadline now at the centre of the warning, the government faces pressure to negotiate with petroleum dealers and prevent a possible nationwide shutdown.