KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the Sindh government is issuing the Sindh Youth Card ahead of the other provinces and the federation, calling it an important and revolutionary step to support young people amid the current economic conditions.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Bilawal welcomed the guests and said the Sindh government is about to make history once again. He said the housing scheme created one million jobs and that one million homes were built, setting a record.

Congratulating the Sindh government on the launch of the Youth Card, he said young people lack employment and are suffering the most in the current situation. He said support is being extended to them despite limited resources. He added that the Youth Card will let young people become part of the formal economy and will work like a bank card.

The PPP chairman urged politicians to abandon the politics of hatred and division and focus on serving the people. He said the public must be protected from an economic disaster, as dangerous economic conditions loom in the future.

Bilawal said differences of opinion should be set aside to build national consensus, and the country needs a system that the public, the opposition and the youth can trust. He said he has been in politics for 20 years and meets all politicians regularly. “If I am disappointed myself today, what must be the state of the youth?” he asked. He said that if the system has to be reset to restore young people’s confidence, the process must be democratic.

He added that the system should close avenues for corruption and that the focus should be on improving the country’s situation rather than seeking revenge. He said national unity and a shared strategy are essential to overcome economic difficulties.