PESHAWAR – New Governor led administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to remove former prime minister Imran Khan’s name from Peshawar cricket venues, and to restore identity of it as Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

The cricket stadium got the new name after former skipper Imran Khan, the country’s cricket hero who won 1992 World Cup. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi now confirmed that the stadium will be renamed and that public sporting facilities should not be associated with political personalities.

The development comes after imposition of Governor’s Rule in KP, with the new administrative setup reportedly initiating steps to reverse the decision made in PTI government. Instructions have already been issued to the provincial Sports Department to start renaming process, which is expected to be completed before the upcoming Pakistan Super League PSL 2027.

Although the government is considering restoring the stadium’s original name, Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, a final announcement has yet to be made.

The stadium had been known as Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium for decades before the PTI administration decided to rename it after Imran Khan. The change was formally approved by the provincial cabinet, making the former prime minister’s name part of the historic cricket venue’s identity.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the contributions of Arbab Niaz, describing him as an important personality of the province who had rendered valuable services to sports. He also dismissed the possibility of naming the stadium after a leader associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), insisting that the government did not intend to replace one political personality with another.

Kundi maintained that the objective was to move away from politically motivated naming practices rather than promote figures belonging to the ruling political setup.