ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken two owners of an immigration consultancy firm into custody in connection with an alleged scam valued at roughly Rs250 million.

Officials from the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Islamabad identified the detainees as Wajahat Hussain, who serves as both owner and branch manager, and Zohaibur Rehman, co-owner of The Times Immigration, The Times Group, and The Times Enterprises.

Investigators alleged the duo belonged to a structured syndicate that defrauded citizens by offering fake overseas jobs and immigration pathways to Saudi Arabia. Authorities also named Jehanzeb Akram, alias Junaid Butt, as the alleged ringleader of the operation.

The FIA stated that the crackdown reflects an ongoing campaign against visa fraud and the financial exploitation of prospective overseas workers.

Acting on the directives of the FIA Islamabad Zone director, further inquiries are underway to apprehend remaining culprits linked to employment rackets.

In a separate operation, the FIA Islamabad Zone retrieved 131 genuine passport booklets that had been stolen from the federal capital’s Passport Office. The probe began after the Directorate General of Passports reported that 138 Karachi-printed booklets vanished from an Islamabad storeroom shortly after delivery.

Following up on the complaint, investigators arrested Faisal Shabbir, a lower division clerk employed at the office, seizing nine missing booklets from his car and the remaining 122 during a search of his home.