LAHORE – Residents of Lahore continue to live in hazardous air quality on Monday (23 November) as the capital city of Pakistan’s Punjab province once again ranked most polluted major city in the world.

At 8:00 AM, the overall US Air Quality Index (AQI⁺) in Lahore reached 316, placing the provincial capital squarely in the hazardous category, according to IQAir.

The primary pollutant driving the deteriorated air quality was fine particulate matter (PM2.5), recorded at a concentration of 233 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³).

Meanwhile, prevailing weather conditions showed a temperature of 17°C, humidity at 24%, and light winds moving at just 5 km/h.

The Urban Unit, and various educational and private entities—revealed extreme localized spikes across the city.

Allama Iqbal Town B recorded the worst air quality with an AQI⁺ of 601, followed closely by the CERP Office at 579 and Burki Rd Paragon B LHE at 541. Barki also breached the 500 mark at 504, while ARM registered 412.

Other neighborhoods across Lahore also experienced severe pollution levels. A Block in Model Town recorded an AQI⁺ of 38, ARC stood at 304, and Bedian Thethar Rd LHE reached 293. Slightly lower, though still heavily polluted, readings were logged at B Block in Phase 5, DHA (237) and Askari 10 (192).

On the international front, live rankings tracked between 7:00 AM and 8:00 AM placed Lahore as the world’s most polluted major city with an AQI⁺ reading of 279, ahead of Delhi at 207 and Cairo at 193.