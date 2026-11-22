ISLAMABAD – Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, reached Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day trip to Pakistan, made at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office (FO) announced.

The visit runs from November 22 to 23, and Rangel is scheduled to meet senior members of Pakistan’s leadership during his stay.

He has brought a business delegation with him to take part in the first-ever Pakistan-Portugal Business Forum. At the event, companies from both nations will hold business-to-business meetings to look into partnerships and investment prospects in agri-food, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, information technology and textiles.

The trip coincides with the 77th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, which were established on November 7, 1949.

According to the FO, Dar will meet his Portuguese counterpart one-on-one, after which the two delegations will hold formal talks. The ministers will also address the media together in a joint press stakeout.

Discussions are expected to cover cooperation in agriculture, with a particular focus on olive cultivation and processing, as well as renewable energy, maritime connectivity, migration and education.

The two sides will also share views on regional and global developments of common concern. Citing their shared commitment to multilateralism, they will talk about working together at the United Nations and other international forums to advance peace and sustainable development.

The FO said the visit offers a chance to build on the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and Portugal and to expand cooperation across a wide range of sectors.