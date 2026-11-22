ISLAMABAD – Car buyers in Pakistan could soon get relief on seven popular imported vehicle series, including Toyota Raize and Nissan Note after major customs ruling that cleared the way for their classification as electric vehicles under country’s new Auto Policy 2026–31.

Pakistan Customs formally recognised seven imported vehicle series equipped with electric-drive technology as New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), potentially allowing importers to benefit from the customs treatment applicable to electric vehicles. The decision has also removed a major obstacle to the clearance of vehicles that had been held up at Pakistani ports over disputes concerning their technical classification.

Imported Vehicles Update in Pakistan

According to official notification issued by the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement East, Karachi, on November 21, the revised classification covers seven vehicle series.

The vehicles identified in the ruling include:

Nissan Kicks Nissan X-Trail Nissan Note Aura Nissan Serena Daihatsu Rocky Toyota Raize Subaru Rex

The notification, with reference number C-76/KAPE/DC-PCT/2026, establishes the customs treatment of qualifying vehicles in these series based on their electric propulsion systems. The move could make affected imported models more affordable, although authorities have not announced any specific price reductions.

It mentions technical distinction between conventional hybrid vehicles and Range-Extended Electric Vehicles (REEVs). Unlike traditional hybrid vehicles, which may use both a petrol engine and an electric motor to propel the wheels, the vehicles covered by the ruling rely exclusively on electric motors for propulsion. After detailed examination, Customs Classification Committee concluded that the internal combustion engines installed in these qualifying vehicles have no mechanical connection to their wheels.

Instead, petrol engine functions as an electricity generator, supplying energy to the vehicle’s electrical system, while an electric traction motor provides the power required to move the car. Importantly, the committee determined that the combustion engine cannot directly drive the wheels under any operating conditions. The vehicles have been placed under Pakistan Customs Tariff heading PCT 8703.8090, a category designated for vehicles propelled exclusively by electric motors.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has upheld this interpretation, maintaining that the electric-drive configuration qualifies these vehicles for classification in the electric vehicle category.

The latest development also follows an important decision involving one of Pakistan’s major automobile manufacturers. Indus Motor Company, the local assembler of Toyota vehicles, had challenged an earlier customs classification ruling before the FBR’s Member Customs Policy. The appeal concerned Public Notice No. 02/2026, issued on February 2, which had established the classification principles for range-extended electric vehicles.

The ruling is crucial for businesses importing used vehicles into Pakistan. Importers dealing in models such as Toyota Raize and Nissan Note reportedly faced difficulties at ports, where disagreements over customs classification resulted in delayed clearances and substantial penalties. With the classification dispute now addressed, customs authorities have begun processing the clearance of the affected vehicles.

It will ease pressure on importers, reduce uncertainty surrounding customs procedures and potentially lower the overall cost of bringing qualifying vehicles into Pakistan.

The ruling could allow qualifying imported vehicles to benefit from the treatment provided to electric vehicles under the Auto Policy 2026–31, potentially reducing import-related costs. If importers pass those savings on to buyers, vehicles such as the Nissan Note, Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky could become more competitively priced.

However, no official reduction in the retail prices of these seven vehicle series has been confirmed so far. The eventual impact will depend on the applicable customs duties, taxes, import costs and pricing decisions made by dealers and importers.