DOHA – The stage is set for another Pakistan-India cricket battle as defending champions Pakistan Shaheens prepare to outclass India A in ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 22, in Doha, Qatar.

The clash brings together two unbeaten sides that have already made powerful statements in the tournament. With both teams eyeing another victory and a stronger position in Group B, cricket fans are expecting a fierce contest between the traditional rivals. While Pakistan enter game after a convincing victory over UAE, India arrive on back of a record-breaking demolition of Nepal, making Sunday’s showdown one of the most eagerly awaited fixtures of the competition.

Pakistan vs India Match Time and Venue

The blockbuster encounter will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, with the first ball scheduled for 3:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time. The match will begin at 1:00 PM local time in Qatar and 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

The fixture could play an important role in determining the Group B standings, with both teams looking to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Pakistan Shaheens, who won the previous edition of the tournament in 2025, began their title defence with an impressive 61-run victory over the United Arab Emirates. Pakistani batting lineup put together 245 runs before being dismissed, with Shamyl Hussain playing a crucial role through a fighting knock of 62.

Maaz Sadaqat provided valuable support with 53 runs, helping Pakistan establish a challenging target. In response, the UAE struggled to maintain momentum against Pakistan’s bowling attack and were eventually bowled out for 184 runs. Shamyl Hussain’s performance earned him the Player of the Match award as Pakistan secured their first two points of the competition.

Shaheens will now face a considerably tougher challenge against India, whose opening performance demonstrated the strength of both their batting and bowling departments.

India A have already delivered one of the tournament’s most astonishing results, crushing Nepal by a staggering 306 runs in their opening encounter. Batting first, India piled up 332 runs for the loss of nine wickets, with Kumar Kushagra and captain Tilak Varma producing outstanding centuries. Kushagra led the charge with 117 runs, while Varma hammered 107 as the Indian batters dominated the Nepalese bowling attack.

However, the real destruction came during Nepal’s run chase. India’s pace attack ripped through the opposition, dismissing Nepal for a mere 26 runs in just 11.3 overs. Prince Yadav emerged as the chief destroyer, claiming five wickets while conceding only six runs. Harshit Rana also delivered a devastating spell, taking four wickets for 16 runs.

The extraordinary result handed India A their largest victory by runs in List A cricket and sent a strong warning to their upcoming opponents. Pakistan Shaheens will now be tasked with containing an Indian side that has displayed tremendous firepower in both departments.

Pakistan Shaheens squad is being led by Abdul Samad, who will look to guide his team to another important victory in their campaign to retain the championship. India A, meanwhile, are captained by Tilak Varma, with hard-hitting batter Rinku Singh serving as vice-captain. India’s squad has also undergone changes, with Rajat Patidar withdrawing as part of injury management and Ayush Badoni joining the team.

Pakistan have faced their own selection concerns, with reports suggesting that Ali Raza could replace injured fast bowler Akif Javed. Both captains face crucial tactical decisions, particularly in selecting the right bowling combinations and handling the pressure associated with a Pakistan-India encounter.

Pakistan Shaheens Squad

Pakistan’s squad includes Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Imran, Rohail Nazir, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Ali Raza has also been reported as a potential replacement for Akif Javed.

India A Squad

India A’s squad consists of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma (captain), Rinku Singh (vice-captain), Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni.

The 2026 tournament, being held in Doha from November 19 to 29, features eight participating teams competing in a 50-over format. The competition has returned to one-day cricket after recent editions were played in the T20 format. Pakistan Shaheens and India A are competing in Group B alongside Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

Group A features Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong (China). The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the title clash will take place on November 29. Matches are being staged at venues including the University of Doha for Science and Technology and West End Park International Cricket Stadium, which is hosting the Pakistan-India encounter and knockout fixtures.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs India Live

Cricket supporters in India can watch the contest on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available through Sony LIV. Pakistani viewers can check PTV and local broadcasting announcements for television and streaming coverage.

Pakistan-India encounter is expected to attract substantial attention from cricket audiences across South Asia, given the longstanding rivalry between the two countries.

Both teams show contrasting strengths in their opening matches. Pakistan Shaheens build competitive total and defend it successfully against the UAE. Their middle-order contributions and controlled bowling performance will be particularly important against a stronger Indian batting lineup.

India A, on the other hand, shows explosive batting potential and a ruthless pace attack capable of dismantling opposition lineups within a few overs.