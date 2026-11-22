LAHORE – Dense fog disrupted road travel across Punjab, forcing authorities to shut down several major motorway sections as dangerously low visibility threatens motorists and raises fears of serious road accidents.

The sudden disruption affected key routes connecting Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and other major cities, prompting National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) to issue an urgent travel advisory for commuters.

Motorway Police spokesperson said authorities suspended traffic on multiple motorway sections on Saturday after thick fog significantly reduced visibility, making driving conditions increasingly hazardous.

The fog-related restrictions have affected several important highways across the province.

Motorway Route Status M2 Lahore to Haran Minar Closed for all traffic M11 Lahore to Sialkot (Entire Motorway) Closed for all traffic M3 Lahore to Jaranwala Closed for all traffic M4 Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian Closed for all traffic M4 Faisalabad to Abdul Hakeem Closed for heavy vehicles only

Officials said the restrictions were introduced as a preventive measure to protect travellers and reduce the possibility of major collisions caused by poor visibility. The closures have disrupted movement along some of Punjab’s busiest transport corridors, with motorists advised to review their travel plans before heading towards the affected routes.

With fog creating dangerous conditions, the Motorway Police have warned the public against unnecessary journeys, particularly during periods when visibility drops sharply. NHMP recommended travelling between 10am and 6pm, when daylight generally improves visibility and makes road conditions comparatively safer.

Drivers have been directed to check the latest motorway status before departing, as access to affected routes depends on prevailing weather and visibility conditions.

Drivers have been directed to reduce their speed, maintain sufficient distance from vehicles ahead and strictly follow lane discipline. Unnecessary overtaking, sudden braking and abrupt lane changes should also be avoided, as these actions can trigger serious accidents when visibility is limited.