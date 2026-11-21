MASTUNG – Pakistani Security forces dealt a major blow to terrorist networks operating in Balochistan, killing 15 suspected Fitna al-Hindustan militants in two separate operations in Mastung district under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fitna III.

The coordinated counterterrorism actions also resulted in the destruction of multiple militant hideouts and the recovery of a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition, according to security sources.

The operations came amid intensified efforts to dismantle terrorist networks following the martyrdom of Major Umar, with security personnel targeting suspected militant positions across different parts of the district.

The first major operation was conducted in the aftermath of Major Umar’s martyrdom, during which security forces successfully neutralised five suspected terrorists. Several militant hideouts were also destroyed as security personnel moved against suspected terrorist positions in the area. The operation formed part of a broader security campaign aimed at disrupting militant networks and preventing further attacks against security personnel and civilians.

Forces carried out a separate operation in Mastung, killing 10 additional suspected militants and bringing the combined death toll from the two actions to 15. According to security sources, the operation also led to the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition from the slain terrorists.

Multiple hideouts allegedly used by Fitna al-Hindustan militants were destroyed, further weakening their reported operational presence in the district.

Security sources confirmed that the operations extended to several strategically important locations, including Killi Pasand Khan, Musa Khan, Khorasani and Kaftari. All four areas have reportedly been cleared of terrorist presence following the security forces’ actions.