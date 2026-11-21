Google search generated 15 times as many conversions for Pakistani skincare brand Jenpharm as referrals from AI platforms combined, according to Adcrowd, the agency that manages the brand’s search engine optimisation (SEO).

In a case study, the agency said Jenpharm’s average search position improved from 26.5 to 5.3 after it revised content to better match what shoppers were looking for. It also reported a 125 per cent year-on-year increase in organic purchasers and revenue. The case study did not specify the period over which the conversion ratio was measured or provide the underlying conversion counts.

Adcrowd, which works with online skincare retailers and health technology companies, said it relied on human writers to produce content based on research and customer needs. The agency used AI to analyse data and speed up website audits, which it said took a few hours compared with five days previously.

AI citations and sales

In a separate test with a smaller skincare brand, Adcrowd said publishing more frequently helped its content appear in AI-generated answers for a short period. The agency said those citations were difficult to sustain and generated few conversions.

Across the skincare and supplement brands it reviewed, Adcrowd said AI referrals accounted for relatively few visits, even when the brands appeared frequently in AI-generated answers. The agency said the sources cited in those answers could also change over time.

Adcrowd said search visibility could help retailers reach shoppers who first encounter a product in a social media ad and look it up later. It pointed to Jenpharm’s results as a reason for retailers to keep tracking sales from search alongside their visibility in AI-generated answers.