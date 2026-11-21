LAHORE – Nearly 1.5 months after the grand inauguration by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Rs17 billion Jinnah Institute of Cardiology in Lahore is reportedly still waiting to perform its first heart surgery.

The hospital was inaugurated, and billions of rupees have been spent but nearly 1.5 months after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Lahore’s heart transplant institute, the facility has reportedly not performed a single cardiac surgery.

The hospital was touted as a landmark achievement for Punjab’s healthcare sector, promising advanced cardiac treatment, including free heart transplants for deserving patients. However, the institute had still not conducted any cardiac surgeries, including bypass operations, raising serious questions about its operational readiness.

افتتاح کے ڈیڑھ ماہ بعد بھی جناح انسٹیٹیوٹ آف کارڈیالوجی غیر فعال وزیراعلی پنجاب نے ڈیڑھ ماہ قبل افتتاح کیا تھا۔ 24 نیوز سے زاہد چوہدری کی خبر https://t.co/5k8hTEEzau — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) October 7, 2026

The hospital was built with an estimated cost of Rs15-Rs17 billion, and specialised facility has approximately 250 beds and boasts modern medical infrastructure. Its equipment reportedly includes advanced MRI scanners, cardiac catheterisation laboratories, modular operating theatres, heart-lung machines, intensive care units and sophisticated diagnostic facilities.

Punjab government had initially announced that the institute would become Pakistan’s first dedicated heart transplant centre, with financial assistance of approximately $50,000 per transplant for eligible patients. The hospital was also expected to reduce pressure on the already overburdened Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique previously acknowledged the difficulties, lamenting unavoidable circumstances. In early October, he said the institute would become fully operational within approximately three weeks. However, the mid November report suggests that the promised progress in cardiac surgery has yet to start.

Questions also emerged over the recruitment of doctors reportedly receiving substantial salaries while major surgical services remain unavailable. Although some earlier reports indicated that limited angiography and angioplasty services had begun, regular cardiac surgeries have reportedly remained on hold.