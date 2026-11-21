LAHORE – Lahore has once again topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities due to a rise in air pollution.

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 267, while pollution levels remained dangerously high in various areas.

According to details, the air pollution level at the CERP office was recorded at 396, while the AQI in Allama Iqbal Town stood at 340. Pollution levels at Barki Road and Paragon were recorded at 330.

Similarly, the AQI at ARM was 308, Model Town A Block recorded 270 and Bahria Road recorded 263. The air pollution level at ARC was 244, while DHA Phase 5 recorded 242.

According to the figures, the AQI in Askari Ten was 186, while air pollution at one point on Barki Road was recorded at 166.

In view of the rising air pollution, citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures.

They should avoid going outside unnecessarily, use masks when going out, and especially keep children, the elderly and people suffering from respiratory diseases safe from the polluted air.