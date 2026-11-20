KARACHI – Karachi Port has received four vessels carrying more than 223,000 metric tonnes of imported wheat, along with two additional ships transporting DAP fertiliser in Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen food security and maintain agricultural supplies.

The arrival of these major consignments comes as the country moves to ensure the availability of essential commodities, with imported wheat expected to support domestic food supplies while fertiliser shipments will help meet agricultural requirements ahead of the upcoming sowing season.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT), in coordination with Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), arranged priority berthing for all four wheat vessels at East Wharf, facilitating the handling of cargo and reducing potential delays in the import supply chain.

Two vessels loaded with diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser are also being handled at Karachi Port. Their arrival is expected to strengthen fertiliser availability, supporting farmers preparing for the next cultivation cycle.

The timely handling of these consignments is also expected to contribute to supply stability, support agricultural activity and help reduce potential disruptions in the movement of essential commodities.