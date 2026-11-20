The release of the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), which has captured attention worldwide, has set another new internet traffic record in the United Kingdom.

According to British telecom company Virgin Media O2, broadband traffic rose 9.4 percent above the previous record between 8pm and 10pm on Wednesday night. The surge came ahead of the game’s midnight release.

The company said the previous broadband traffic record was set last week, when users pre-loaded GTA 6, downloading it before its official release.

An estimated 2.8 million adults in the UK planned to play the game on its first day of release, while thousands had reportedly taken a day off work to play it after the midnight launch.

Gareth Lister, Virgin Media O2’s director of product, said that while players were getting ready for their first missions in GTA 6, the company’s network teams were preparing for a major challenge.

He said the company had been monitoring various stages and milestones ahead of the release, ready to see whether its network could handle another record-breaking traffic load, and that the network met the challenge successfully.

According to the report, users downloading the 212GB game before its release pushed internet traffic up by roughly 10 percent compared with the previous week.

The new broadband traffic record is also 13.6 percent higher than the one set earlier this year during the football match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.