NEW YORK – GTA6 is here and setting new records in Sales but the much awaited game was launched on PlayStation and now PC gamers reportedly found clever trick to experience Grand Theft Auto VI with enhanced graphics and smoother 60 FPS visuals, despite Rockstar Games having yet to release an official PC version of the blockbuster title.

A day after GTA 6 launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, GTA enthusiasts already started experimenting with technology that allows them to stream GTA 6 from a PlayStation console to a Windows computer and enhance its graphics using advanced GPU processing.

Gamers are using Sony’s PlayStation Remote Play technology, which allows gamers to connect their PlayStation consoles to computers and stream gameplay directly to their monitors. However, instead of simply displaying original PlayStation video feed, users are taking the process a step further.

A software tool known as Veyra-NRVideo by modder Phosphen, enables streamed gameplay to undergo additional processing through a powerful PC graphics card. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 has been used for this technique, combining AI-based neural rendering, image enhancement and frame generation to create a visually smoother experience.

The method reportedly uses NVIDIA DLSS 5 technology to enhance streamed image, producing results that its developer claims can improve the game’s visual presentation beyond the original console output.

GTA 6 runs at a target of 30 FPS on PlayStation 5, but the additional processing performed by a PC graphics card can generate intermediate frames, allowing the video output to reach 60 FPS. This approach uses frame-generation technology rather than increasing the actual rendering performance of the PlayStation.

The console continues producing 30 frames every second, while the computer creates extra frames between them to make the displayed video appear smoother. The technique is similar to motion-smoothing features already available in modern televisions, where software generates additional images to make lower-frame-rate content appear more fluid.

Unlike regular processing, PC-based method can use considerably more powerful graphics hardware alongside AI-assisted image enhancements. The result is a potentially sharper and smoother-looking version of GTA 6, even though the game itself remains powered by the PlayStation console.

Despite the excitement, the workaround does not represent a native PC release, an unofficial PC port or a PlayStation emulator. Players still need a compatible console running GTA 6, while the computer acts as an additional processing system for the streamed video.

Furthermore, the 60 FPS output does not mean the game is genuinely running at 60 FPS. Input responsiveness remains tied to the original gameplay, and frame generation can introduce visual artifacts, stuttering or additional latency in certain situations.