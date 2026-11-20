DOHA – Pakistan defeated the UAE by 61 runs in the Asia Cup Rising Stars.

In the third match of the event, played in Doha, the UAE were bowled out for 184 in 40.5 overs while chasing a target of 246.

For the UAE, Muhammad Shahdad top-scored with 45. Aftab Alam made 39, Awais Ali Shah 31, Nooruallah Ayobi 9, Harpreet Singh 7, Ansh Tandon 3 and Aryansh Sharma 3, while captain Basil Hameed, Omid Shafi Rahman and Ethan D’Souza were dismissed without scoring. Abrar Ahmed remained not out on 21.

For Pakistan, Sufiyan Muqeem and Ali Raza took three wickets each, while Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood took two apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan, invited to bat first by the UAE, were all out for 245 in 46.4 overs.

Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat were the top performers with 62 and 53 respectively. Captain Abdul Samad scored 39, Farhan Yousaf 28, Muhammad Imran 22, Rohail Nazir 9, Saad Masood 7, Hassan Nawaz 7, Sufiyan Muqeem 2 and Ahmed Daniyal 0.

For the UAE, Basil Hameed took four wickets, while Awais Ali Shah and Abrar Ahmed took two each. Muhammad Shahdad and Nooruallah Ayobi picked up one wicket apiece.