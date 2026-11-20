ISLAMABAD – Petrol becomes cheaper while diesel turns costlier in Pakistan for November 21 amid tweaks in global markets.

According to fresh notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), petrol prices have been reduced by Rs1 per litre to Rs322, while high-speed diesel has witnessed an increase of Rs2 per litre, pushing its new price to Rs357 per litre.

Although the latest price adjustment offers limited relief to petrol consumers, the government’s decision to maintain its special subsidy programme is expected to provide continued financial support to eligible motorists.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the development during a press conference in Islamabad alongside Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kayani, announcing that the prime minister had directed authorities to continue the existing relief measures.

Under the programme, motorcyclists will continue receiving Rs500 in weekly petrol relief, while owners of vehicles with engine capacities of up to 800cc will remain eligible for subsidised fuel.

Tarar revealed that the government had previously allocated Rs129 billion in petroleum subsidies to protect consumers from sharp increases in international oil prices. He maintained that the financial assistance had also helped ensure uninterrupted petroleum supplies across the country.

He announced that authorities would intensify action against profiteering, with district administrations and price-control magistrates instructed to strengthen market inspections and prevent unjustified price increases. Beyond petroleum relief, Tarar highlighted several major reforms aimed at improving transparency, accountability and efficiency across government institutions.