LONDON – From soaring to record $126,000 to crashing toward $55,000, Bitcoin takes investors on rollercoaster ride in 2026. As cryptocurrency plunges to a two-year low, wiping billions off market valuations, experts are predicting turnaround in 2027, with some forecasts pointing to a staggering $250,000.

The world’s leading cryptocurrency extended its sharp decline lately, falling to near $55,100 during early trading as investors continued retreating from riskier assets. BTC touched lows near $55,134 before fluctuating between $55,700 and $58,800, amid intense volatility gripping cryptocurrency market.

The latest sell-off comes just weeks after Bitcoin was trading near $80,000 to $81,000. Its value has dropped by more than 25% during November alone, pushing the cryptocurrency toward levels not seen in roughly two years. The collapse becomes even more dramatic when compared with Bitcoin’s October 2025 record high of $126,000. Since then, the cryptocurrency has lost more than half its value, wiping out billions of dollars in market capitalization.

With Bitcoin trading near $55,500, the estimated value of Strategy’s cryptocurrency holdings has fallen to roughly $47.2 billion, resulting in an unrealized loss of nearly $17 billion. However, these losses remain on paper because the company has not liquidated its overall Bitcoin position.

Bitcoin’s latest crash comes amid widespread uncertainty across global financial markets, particularly in AI part. Investors have grown increasingly concerned about the enormous spending required for AI infrastructure, questionable short-term returns and elevated borrowing costs. US Midterm Elections have also contributed to uncertainty surrounding digital assets.

Major US stock indexes faced selling pressure, with market turbulence drawing comparisons to the volatility triggered by President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements in April 2025. Despite Bitcoin’s dramatic collapse, several prominent financial institutions remain optimistic about its longer-term prospects.

Bernstein’s reported base-case projection places Bitcoin near $150,000 by mid-2027, with a more optimistic scenario approaching $200,000. Galaxy Digital’s bullish outlook suggests Bitcoin could potentially climb to $250,000 by the end of 2027, representing a dramatic increase from current market levels.

Not all analysts are convinced that a rapid recovery is inevitable. More cautious projections suggest Bitcoin could trade between $50,000 and $80,000, while extreme bearish scenarios warn of a possible decline toward $20,000.

Bitcoin’s next major movement will likely depend on global interest rates, institutional investment, exchange-traded fund activity, regulatory developments and broader market confidence.