Pump.fun Mobile App: Callouts, Rewards and Risks

LAHORE — Pump.fun, the Solana-based launchpad behind millions of meme coins, is pushing hard on its mobile app, and its newest features turn ordinary users into public stock-tippers of sorts. Through “callouts”, any user can alert all their followers to a coin with a push notification, and the platform now pays callers in USDC for doing it.

The push has a clear target. Co-founder Alon Cohen has said the company wants 10 million app users, and on October 16 it announced a new referral programme to get there. For Pakistan, where crypto has only just gained a legal framework, the app raises an obvious question: how do ordinary investors use it without getting burned?

What the app does

The app, on iOS and Android, works much like the Pump.fun website: users can create a token for free and trade coins from their phone. Sign-up is by email or Google, and the app creates a Solana wallet for the user automatically. Pump.fun earns a fee on every trade.

Callouts

Launched in January 2026, a callout sends a push notification about a specific coin to everyone who follows you. Cohen has warned users to follow only his verified account, “alonalon”, because impersonators are common.

Callout Rewards

Introduced on August 13 with a budget of about $15 million, this pays callers daily in USDC. Payouts were first based on the trading volume a callout drove.

New Rules

On October 4, Pump.fun cut returns for users who post many callouts a day, to curb spam. From the October 10 payout, rewards are tied to whether followers actually profit, and low-cap coin callouts earn less.

Fees

The platform charges a 0.45% fee per trade. Protocol, creator and liquidity charges can also apply depending on the trade route.

Pump.fun has not published how it measures a “successful” callout, and says it can change the formula without notice.

How to use it more carefully

For the unversed, a caller is paid when you trade on their tip. That does not make every callout bad, but it means a callout is a promotion, not independent advice.

1. Treat callouts as leads, not verdicts. Look at a caller’s past calls and how those coins performed weeks later, not just on the day.

2. Check who holds the coin. If a handful of wallets, especially the creator’s, own a large share, they can sell into your buy and crash the price.

3. Watch liquidity. Thinly traded coins can be easy to buy and very hard to sell without a large loss.

4. Beware of copycats. Fake tokens and impersonator accounts are routine; Pump.fun’s own X account was hacked in February 2025 to promote fake coins. Verify the exact contract address.

5. Mind the fees. Small, frequent trades lose a meaningful share to fees and slippage.

6. Size it as a lottery ticket. Only put in money you can afford to lose entirely, and never borrow to trade.

7. Secure the wallet. Back up recovery details offline and never share them with anyone claiming to be support.

Referral Offer

Under the programme announced on October 16, a user who refers a new trader gets $50 once that person deposits $50 and trades through the app. The new user gets roughly a 10% discount on trading fees. A temporary 4x rewards boost runs alongside it.