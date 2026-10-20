Pakistan Army Chief reaches Iran on 5th visit amid Regional Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir landed in Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian state media said.

Field Marshal embarked on visit along with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on the latest regional developments.

The visit comes as trade through key Pakistan-Iran border crossings has remained suspended for four days, disrupting commercial movement through Balochistan and leaving hundreds of freight containers stranded on both sides of the border.

According to IRNA, discussions during Asim Munir’s expected visit will focus on bilateral relations and the evolving regional situation. The visit could provide an opportunity for Pakistani and Iranian officials to discuss issues affecting cooperation between the neighbouring countries, although no detailed agenda has been officially announced.

Pakistan is also seeking to facilitate renewed US-Iran negotiations as Field Marshal Asim Munir’s reported Tehran visit coincides with regional tensions, maritime security concerns and uncertainty over a possible settlement.

Pakistan is stepping up diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Field Marshal Asim Munir’s reported visit to Iran on October 20 drawing attention to Islamabad’s role in efforts to revive negotiations.

Pakistan has used its diplomatic channels with both countries to relay messages, encourage dialogue and explore pathways towards de-escalation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Munir have featured in these efforts.

CDF Asim Munir’s upcoming visit follows earlier engagement with Iranian officials in August, when Pakistan sought to help reduce tensions and bring the two sides closer to negotiations. Reuters also reported that US President Donald Trump had spoken with Munir before that trip, citing Pakistani sources.

The diplomatic push comes amid disagreements over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions, regional security and the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments. Islamabad has also engaged with regional partners, including Qatar and Oman, as part of broader efforts to contain the crisis.