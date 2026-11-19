LAHORE – A three-day interdisciplinary conference opened at Government Graduate College for Women, Gulberg, on Thursday, with research presentations on artificial intelligence in teaching and an exhibition of student and faculty work.

The Project-Based Interdisciplinary Conference 2026 runs until Nov 21 under the theme “Youth, Knowledge and Innovation: Shaping the Future”. The opening day focused on arts and humanities.

Prof Sarosh Tariq, head of the college’s fine arts department, inaugurated the conference and its first creative showcase at Arfa Sayeda Zehra Hall. In her welcome address, Principal Dr Nighat Naheed Zafar spoke about the importance of research across disciplines and encouraging students to develop their own projects.

The opening session featured keynote talks by Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Osama Siddique, Khalid Mahmood Sanjrani and Amna Ismail Patudi. Germany-based architect and spatial designer Muzna Malik, founder of the Hamburg arts collective NUQTA, spoke about how cultural heritage can be reinterpreted through design.

Researchers from the host college, the University of Education, Kinnaird College and other institutions presented papers at two forums on topics including AI in teaching, literature, media, gender and cultural studies.

The exhibition, held at the administration block and Old Hall, featured Arabic calligraphy, textile design, sustainable crafts, truck art and other visual arts.