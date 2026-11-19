ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the country’s political situation and agreed to resolve all matters through mutual consultation.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, the two leaders met and exchanged views on the prevailing situation. The statement said the situation in the Middle East was also discussed, and the current political scenario was reviewed in detail.

During the meeting, it was said that all issues would be resolved through dialogue.

The Presidency said previous constitutional amendments were made with the mutual consultation of all coalition partners, and it was agreed that all parties would sit together and find solutions to all matters through consultation.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others were also present at the meeting.