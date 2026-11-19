RAWALPINDI – A medical team led by Dr Arif Khan of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) examined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, at Adiala Jail.

The medical examination of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, was completed, after which the team of doctors left the prison.

Earlier, Dr Arif Khan of PIMS Hospital had arrived at Adiala Jail to examine the couple, assisted by the staff of the jail hospital.

The reports said that the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi would undergo a follow-up check-up.