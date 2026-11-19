RAWALPINDI – Qatar’s Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, the evolving regional and global security situation, and ways to enhance bilateral security cooperation. Both reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of security, counterterrorism and institutional cooperation.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability and acknowledged the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

For his part, the COAS & CDF reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral engagement with Qatar, underscoring the importance of close cooperation in addressing shared security challenges.