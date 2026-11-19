SHENZHEN – China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan placed Beijing’s rich cultural heritage in international spotlight as she welcomed spouses of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders to grand cultural exhibition in Shenzhen, offering striking display of ancient traditions, artistic excellence and modern technological innovation.

The high-profile gathering at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square amassed international guests for a celebration of Chinese civilization, highlighting Beijing’s growing emphasis on cultural diplomacy and strengthening ties with countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

The event featured colourful traditional performances, exquisite handicrafts and immersive digital experiences, presenting a vivid picture of how China is preserving its cultural identity while embracing modernization. Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, personally welcomed the visiting dignitaries at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square, where a group of children opened the cultural programme with energetic performances of the traditional Xingshi, or Awakening Lion dance, and the vibrant Yingge dance.

The colourful performances, deeply rooted in southern Chinese traditions, created a festive atmosphere and offered guests an introduction to the region’s distinctive cultural heritage.

Following the performances, Peng accompanied the international visitors through an exhibition showcasing China’s efforts to protect intangible cultural heritage and preserve traditional artistic practices for future generations. The displays highlighted importance of passing centuries-old cultural knowledge, craftsmanship and performing arts to younger generations while ensuring that traditional customs remain relevant in a rapidly changing society.

One of major highlights of the visit was the exhibition’s fusion of traditional Chinese artistry with modern technology. The guests admired intricately designed handicrafts, enjoyed artistic performances inspired by Lingnan culture and experienced a digital recreation of the region’s traditional arcade-style streets.

During tour, Peng introduced guests to Lingnan culture, an important part of Chinese civilization that has developed over centuries in the country’s southern regions. She explained that the cultural tradition reflects the wisdom of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, a philosophy that remains deeply embedded in China’s cultural identity.

Her remarks highlighted China’s approach to cultural engagement, presenting dialogue, shared experiences and respect for diverse traditions as important foundations for stronger international relationships. The cultural gathering brought together spouses of several prominent leaders participating in the APEC summit, adding diplomatic significance to the occasion.

Among the distinguished guests were the spouses of Chilean President José Antonio Kast, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., and Vietnamese President To Lam, who also serves as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

The international visitors expressed admiration for the long history, richness and diversity of traditional Chinese culture, praising the country’s efforts to preserve its heritage while pursuing modernization. They also appreciated China’s achievements in advancing Chinese-style modernization, particularly its ability to combine cultural preservation with contemporary development.

The gathering added a cultural dimension to the broader diplomatic activities surrounding the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, where regional leaders gathered to discuss economic cooperation, innovation and shared development.