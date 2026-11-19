SHENZHEN — Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Asia-Pacific economies to ensure gains of development reach more people, putting inclusive growth at the heart of his appeal for a closer regional community.

Addressing 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, in southern China’s Guangdong province, Xi said economies should work together so that everyone shares in the gains of growth and people see those benefits in their daily lives.

He also urged economies to take each other’s priorities and concerns into account. He said that approach would help create the conditions for building an Asia-Pacific community.

Chinese President also pledged $20 million to support APEC projects, urging Asia-Pacific economies to lower trade barriers, strengthen technology cooperation and ensure the gains of growth reach more people. He called for steady progress towards a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, stressing that economies could make trade easier by modernising customs, improving cross-border payments and keeping supply chains running smoothly.

Wider use of AI, stronger digital infrastructure and secure cross-border data flows also comes in discussion. He said China would establish a Centre for Asia-Pacific Community Studies in Shenzhen and set up institutions to support cooperation on digital technology, clean energy and small business development.

Xi urged APEC members to step up cooperation on food and energy security and invest in jobs, vocational training and economic opportunities for women. He said closer regional ties should deliver benefits people can see in their daily lives, with each economy’s development needs taken into account.