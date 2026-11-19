QUETTA – Ten people, including a woman and children, were killed and 27 others injured when a passenger bus and a bowser collided on the Makran Coastal Highway and caught fire.

SP Coastal Highway Police Muhammad Aslam Bangulzai confirmed the deaths, saying the victims included seven men and three children. Among the injured are 14 men, nine women and four children.

According to police, the accident occurred at Basool in Ormara, where a passenger coach travelling from Turbat to Karachi collided with an LPG bowser. A terrible fire erupted in both vehicles immediately after the collision, leaving several passengers with burn injuries.

Rescue teams and Coastal Highway Police reached the site on receiving information about the incident and began rescue operations.

Traffic on the Makran Coastal Highway was suspended following the accident, with long queues of vehicles forming on both sides of the road.