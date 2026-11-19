SHENZHEN — Chinese President Xi Jinping brought US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin together for a landmark summit that brought a joint pledge to hold talks on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, marked first face-to-face gathering of the three countries’ leaders in this format. Xi called it a meeting of “groundbreaking significance” and urged the three permanent members of the UN Security Council to work together to prevent disputes from escalating and help resolve conflicts through diplomacy.

Xi put crisis prevention at the centre of China’s proposals, calling for regular high-level meetings, open channels of communication and early consultations on sensitive issues to reduce the risk of miscalculation. He laid out four principles for relations among major powers: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, cooperation that benefits all sides, and dialogue.

Chinese President urged three countries to respect one another’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, recognise their different political systems and development paths, and uphold the international order established after World War II.

He also made the case for closer economic ties. He urged the three countries to draw on their strengths in resources, manufacturing and consumer markets, keep supply chains connected and coordinate to stabilise global energy markets.

The joint declaration are part of that agenda. The three countries said they planned to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products and stressed the importance of keeping energy supplies flowing. They also pledged to pursue UN reforms to help the organisation respond more effectively to global challenges. On international courts, they emphasised state consent and immunity for state officials and warned against abuse of jurisdiction by the International Criminal Court and similar bodies.

The leaders reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. Xi separately called for the eventual elimination of nuclear weapons. The joint declaration committed the three countries to talks on nuclear risk reduction and non-proliferation, with no timetable specified. It also set no target for increasing fuel supplies.

Putin said all three countries had an interest in resolving the war in Ukraine, while Trump said the leaders were “making history” by meeting in Shenzhen. The declaration did not mention Ukraine or Iran.