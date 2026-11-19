SHENZHEN — Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged US$20 million to support joint projects and other practical cooperation among Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members, as Beijing outlined plans for closer ties on digital technology, clean energy and small business development.

Speaking at 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, in southern China’s Guangdong Province, Xi said the city would host a new Asia-Pacific Community Studies Centre. The centre will conduct policy research, organise exchanges and provide academic and intellectual support for regional cooperation.

China also plans to set up bodies to promote cooperation on digital technology, cross-border data flows, clean energy and the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

The measures are aimed at sustaining cooperation across the Asia-Pacific while promoting innovation-led development and greener economic growth.