ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert over worsening smog in several districts of Punjab during the next two days.

According to an NDMA spokesperson, smog is likely to intensify in Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara and Faisalabad, while smog is also expected in other parts of Punjab, including Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Kot Addu and Bahawalpur.

Smog and fog could reduce visibility and disrupt the flow of traffic, particularly late at night and in the early morning hours.

The polluted air and rising smog levels may cause breathing difficulties, eye irritation and respiratory problems. Children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions have been advised to avoid going outdoors unnecessarily and to take precautionary measures.

The spokesperson said the public and relevant institutions have been directed to keep a constant watch on the Air Quality Index (AQI) and visibility conditions. Citizens should drive carefully, follow traffic advisories and comply with instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

People should avoid unnecessary travel during smog and fog and take steps to protect their health and safety. For timely and authentic information on the weather and potential hazards, the public has been advised to consult the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile app.